US President Trump to visit China on May 14-15

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit, in Busan (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing on May 14 and 15 for a high-level summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House said Wednesday.

"President Trump's long-awaited meeting with President Xi in China will now take place in Beijing on May 14 and 15th," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

The visit, originally planned for early April, was postponed due to escalating hostilities between the US and Iran.

Leavitt added that Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host the Chinese leader and his wife in Washington at a later date.