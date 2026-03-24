US denies F-15 downed over Kuwait, says allegations are part of 'disinformation campaign'

The US denied Monday that an American F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Kuwait, describing the claims as part of an Iranian "disinformation campaign."

"Rumors are again circulating about a U.S. F-15 being shot down over Kuwait. They are NOT TRUE," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X.

"The disinformation campaign from the Iranian regime is rampant. Lies about U.S. aircraft being shot down by Iran have been circulated multiple times on different platforms using fake or misleading imagery. To be clear: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran," it added.

Iran claimed Sunday that its air defense systems downed an F-15 fighter jet near Hormuz Island in the country's south.

The semi-official ISNA news agency, citing a statement from Iran's Joint Air Defense Command, said the warplane was intercepted over the country's southern coast and near Hormuz Island.

The statement said the aircraft had fired a missile before being targeted by Iranian air defense systems.





