Trump rejects deal to reopen airport security amid delays, long lines: Report

US President Donald Trump has rejected a deal to reopen the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) amid long lines and delays at airports, NBC reported on Monday, citing sources.

The proposal would have funded the entire Department of Homeland Security (DHS) except Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which Democrats have refused to support without new limits on immigration enforcement, sources told NBC News. TSA operates under DHS.

White House aides first presented the idea to Trump, and afterward Senate Majority Leader John Thune discussed it with him. Thune then raised it with Republicans on Capitol Hill. One source said many Republicans view it as a viable way to break the stalemate.

Under the plan, Republicans would later fund ICE separately through a party-line reconciliation bill that would not require Democratic support.

The Department of Homeland Security has been partially shut down for over a month. While essential functions like TSA continue to operate, many employees are working without pay.

Republicans hoped the proposal from Trump and Thune could gain Democratic backing, as Democrats had already offered to fund less controversial DHS components while negotiations on immigration continue.

However, Trump ultimately rejected the idea, as he indicated in a Truth Social post Sunday night.

"I don't think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass 'THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social, urging Republicans to "Kill the Filibuster, and stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary."

Speaking Monday in Memphis, Tennessee, Trump doubled down on his demands to pair Homeland Security funding with the voting bill.

"You don't have to take a fast vote. Don't worry about Easter, going home. In fact, make this one for Jesus. OK, make this one for Jesus," Trump said, adding: "The most important part of homeland security is voter ID and proof of citizenship. Nobody can vote on Homeland Security without voter ID or proof of citizenship."