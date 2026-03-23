Trump calls Israeli President Herzog 'weak and pathetic' for not pardoning Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack Sunday on Israeli President Isaac Herzog, calling him "weak and pathetic" and accusing him of lying about a promise to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"He told me many times, more than once, that he would pardon him, and he lied to me," Trump told Israel's Channel 14, adding that Herzog was "not a leader."

He argued that Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial was a distraction from the war effort.

"Bibi needs to focus on the war, not on nonsense," he said.

Trump has repeatedly pressed the issue. He previously called Herzog "a weak and useless person" and accused him of using the pardon question as political leverage.

A senior Israeli official pushed back on Trump's account, saying Herzog had never made such a promise and had told Trump advisers that he would consider the request in line with legal procedures.

Netanyahu faces long-running domestic corruption charges related to favors and benefits he allegedly received in exchange for regulatory favors, legislative action, and diplomatic support to wealthy businessmen and media moguls.

On the war with Iran, Trump declined to clarify whether US forces intended to target or seize Iranian oil and gas infrastructure, saying only that he could not answer that at this stage.

US-Israeli strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.