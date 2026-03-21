TRUMP SURPRISED BY UKS VERY LATE RESPONSE ON ALLOWING USE OF MILITARY BASES

Trump surprised by UK's 'very late response' on allowing use of military bases

US President Donald Trump said Friday he was surprised by United Kingdom's "very late response" in allowing Washington to use British military bases for strikes targeting Iranian missile capabilities threatening the Strait of Hormuz.

"I was a little surprised at the UK. They should have acted a lot faster," Trump told reporters, adding that the delay was unexpected given the strength of the relationship.

Downing Street confirmed Friday that Cabinet ministers had approved an expansion of US access to British bases, specifying that the agreement now covered American defensive operations to degrade Iranian missile sites, and capabilities being used to attack shipping in the strait.

The White House previously said Trump told UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that he wished London had "stepped up sooner."

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks across the region and has closed most ships from transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route that normally handles 20 million barrels per day and roughly 20% of global liquefied natural gas trade.





