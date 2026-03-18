US intelligence chief says North Korea may conduct nuclear test on 'short notice'

The US director of national intelligence said Tuesday that North Korea is "probably" preparing for another nuclear test on "short notice."

"North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is pursuing stronger strategic and conventional capabilities that can target US forces and allies in the region, as well as the US homeland," Tulsi Gabbard said at a House Intelligence Committee hearing.

She pointed to North Korea's "strategic partnership with Russia," and said the "deepening ties" between strengthen Kim's "negotiating position against Washington's demands for denuclearization and lessening his need for sanctions relief."

"North Korea is probably prepared to conduct another nuclear test on short notice, and continues to flight test its ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles) to demonstrate their increasing capabilities as leverage in future negotiations," she added.