NEBRASKAS LARGEST WILDFIRE TO DATE CONTINUES TO BURN OUT OF CONTROL

Nebraska's largest wildfire to date continues to burn out of control

Malcolm and Lincoln firefighters respond to a wildfire in Denton, Neb., on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (AP Photo)

The largest wildfire in Nebraska's history is still burning out of control, with three major fires scorching about 600,000 acres (242,811 hectares) across central and western Nebraska, ABC reported Sunday, citing officials.

So far, one person has been killed and none of the fires were contained as of Sunday, with Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen declaring a state of emergency.

Troops from the Nebraska National Guard troops and two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters have been deployed to assist firefighting efforts.

The Morrill Fire has burned more than 460,000 acres in Morrill, Arthur, and Keith counties, making it the biggest wildfire in the state's history. The victim died Thursday in Arthur County.

Two other fires are also burning: the Cottonwood Fire, which has consumed about 100,000 acres in Dawson County near Gothenburg, and the Road 203 Fire across Blaine and Thomas counties near the village of Halsey, which has burned more than 40,000 acres.

A storm system bringing snow to other parts of the Midwestern US is expected to produce dry, windy conditions in the fire zones, complicating firefighting efforts.

Pillen has asked the mayors of Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska for additional personnel and equipment and plans to seek assistance from nearby states such as Iowa.

Both cities confirmed they are sending crews and resources to help assist firefighting efforts.