US House to vote again on war powers resolution to limit strikes on Iran, minority leader says

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Sunday that the House of Representatives would vote again on a war powers resolution to limit military operations against Iran without congressional approval when it returns to session Monday.

"Upon our return, we'll continue to do the same thing," Jeffries told MS NOW, referring to the resolution that fell just a few votes short earlier this month.

He claimed several Democrats who had voted against the measure had since indicated they would support it the next time it came to the floor.

The bipartisan resolution, introduced by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, would require US President Donald Trump to seek authorization from Congress before using military force against Iran. The House voted 212-219 against it on March 5.

The renewed push comes as the human and material costs of the campaign mount. Fourteen US service members have died since the start of the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

Iranian strikes have also damaged at least 17 US military and diplomatic sites across the region, including the US Navy Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, which sustained an estimated $200 million in damage, according to the New York Times. A $1.1 billion early-warning radar in Qatar was also among the assets hit.