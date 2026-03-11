US CENTRAL COMMAND DISMISSES IRANS CLAIMS OF DOWNING F-15 FIGHTER JET

US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied Iranian reports Wednesday of shooting down an F-15 fighter jet.

"No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran," it said on the US social media company X, adding that American forces "continue to exercise air superiority over vast swaths of Iran."

Regional tensions have escalated since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that has killed more than 1,300 victims, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.