Trump says US struck 28 Iranian mine-laying vessels

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that US forces have struck 28 Iranian mine-laying ships during the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran.

"They started talking about mine. So, we hit 28 mine ships as of this moment, 28," Trump told reporters during a tour of a pharmaceutical company in Ohio, adding that the strikes used "the exact same weapon" the US previously deployed in maritime operations against drug trafficking.

Trump also predicted that global oil prices "will soon be coming down" despite the conflict, saying market disruptions have been "less than I thought."

The remarks come as the US-Israeli war on Iran entered its 12th day, raising concerns over energy markets and regional stability.

The US military said earlier this week it destroyed multiple Iranian vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies passes, after reports that Iran may have begun laying naval mines in the area.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran on Feb. 28, which has killed more than 1,300 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israeli cities and locations hosting US military assets across the region, raising fears of a broader Middle East conflict.