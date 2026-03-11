Trump says he does not know about report that US strike hit school in Iran

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was unaware of a new report suggesting a US military investigation found American forces may have struck a school in Iran during recent attacks.

"I don't know about it," Trump told the reporters when asked about the findings.

A preliminary US military investigation has concluded that American forces were responsible for a Feb. 28 deadly strike on an Iranian elementary school, the New York Times reported Wednesday, citing US officials and others familiar with the findings.

The strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school was the result of a targeting error in the early hours of the war that Israel and the US started against Iran, the investigation found. Officers at the US Central Command (CENTCOM) generated strike coordinates using outdated Defense Intelligence Agency data that still identified the school building as part of an adjacent Iranian military base, a designation that was no longer accurate.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday no nation takes more precautions than the US to ensure civilians are never targeted, when asked what steps the Pentagon is taking to limit civilian casualties in Iran.

Regarding the strike on the girls school in Iran that reportedly killed at least 175 people, most of them children, Hegseth said that when incidents happen, the US investigates.