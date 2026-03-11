NEW YORK POLICE CLEAR SUSPICIOUS DEVICE NEAR MAYORS RESIDENCE, SAY IT WAS NON-THREATENING

FBI agents and the NYPD Bomb Squad investigate a suspicious vehicle and deploy bomb robots near Gracie Mansion at East End Avenue and East 81st Street in Manhattan, New York, United States, on March 08, 2026. (AA Photo)

New York City police closed several streets and a park near Mayor Zohran Mamdani's official residence on Tuesday over a suspicious device, before clearing it and determining it posed no threat.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said East End Avenue between 85th and 87th streets and East 86th Street between York Avenue and East End Avenue were closed to both vehicles and pedestrians. The Carl Schurz Park was also shut.

The device was later cleared and found to be non-threatening. "This was an instance of everyday New Yorkers following a clear message: If you see something, say something," the NYPD said.

The incident came days after police determined that a device thrown during a protest outside Gracie Mansion, the official mayoral residence located on East End Avenue, was an improvised explosive capable of causing serious injury or death. Two men were arrested in connection with that incident and remain in custody.