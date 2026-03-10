Trump warns Iran of response '20 times harder' if Strait of Hormuz blocked

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Monday, saying that any attempt to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz would trigger a response "twenty times harder" than previous US strikes.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far," he said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said the US would target "easily destroyable" sites in Iran, potentially preventing the nation from rebuilding itself.

"Death, Fire and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!" he added.

He framed the warning as a protective gesture for global trade, particularly benefiting China and other nations heavily reliant on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated," he added.





