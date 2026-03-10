Trump says Iran has Tomahawk missiles in its arsenal as investigation into strike continues

US President Donald Trump claimed Monday that Iran has Tomahawk cruise missiles in its arsenal as the munition becomes a key piece of evidence in a airstrike on an Iranian girls' school that killed nearly 200 people.

"The Tomahawk, which is one of the most powerful weapons around, is used by, you know, is sold and used by the countries," Trump told reporters at a press conference in Florida.

"And whether it's Iran, who also has some Tomahawks, they wish they had more. But whether it's Iran or somebody else, the fact that a Tomahawk, a Tomahawk, is very generic, it's sold to other countries, but that's being investigated right now," he added.

Trump was likely referring to an ongoing Pentagon investigation into the strike.

Multiple US media outlets reported on a newly released video that shows what appears to be a Tomahawk missile striking a naval base beside an elementary school in southern Iran where 175 people — many of them children — were reported killed, media reports said Sunday.

The footage shows a missile hitting a facility inside a naval base operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the southern Iranian town of Minab on Feb. 28.

Analysis by The New York Times, based on satellite imagery, social media posts and additional verified videos, indicates that the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School building was severely damaged by a precision strike that occurred around the same time as attacks on the adjacent IRGC naval base.

The video shows the missile striking a building described as a medical clinic inside the base, sending plumes of smoke and debris into the air.

As the camera pans across the area, large clouds of dust and smoke are already rising from the vicinity of the school, suggesting it had been struck shortly before the impact on the naval facility.

The US military is the only force involved in the conflict known to use Tomahawk cruise missiles.