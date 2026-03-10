Canadian prime minister calls shooting at US Consulate 'act of violence'

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney denounced an early-morning shooting Tuesday at the US Consulate in Toronto as a "reprehensible act of violence and attempt at intimidation."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and federal agencies "will devote all needed resources to support the Toronto Police Service in their investigation, and to ensure that the perpetrators of these violent acts are identified and brought to the full weight of justice," Carney wrote on the US social media platform X, expressing relief that no one was harmed.

Citing Ottawa's Incident Response Group review on potential changes "to the threat landscape in Canada," he said the non-partisan group of top-level Cabinet and senior officials "underlined the importance of continued vigilance to enhance domestic security."

"Canada's new government has taken bold action to strengthen law enforcement and the Criminal Code. We will use every tool available to ensure the safety and security of our communities," he said.

A white Honda CRV stopped in front of the diplomatic mission in Toronto, at which point two individuals exited the vehicle, discharged "multiple" shots from an apparent handgun before getting back in the car and driving away around 4.30 am local time (0830GMT), according to witnesses.

Authorities have yet to establish a motive for the shooting, or identify any suspects.