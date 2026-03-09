Trump says US has sunk all Iranian ships, destroyed most missile launch platforms

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that American forces have sunk all of Iran's naval vessels and destroyed most of its missile launch platforms.

In remarks to Fox News, Trump said US operations had significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities.

"We have sunk all Iranian ships and destroyed most missile launch platforms, with only 20% remaining," he said.

The comments came as tensions between the US and Iran continue to intensify following a series of strikes and counter strikes across the region.

The military campaign has focused on neutralizing Iran's missile infrastructure and naval assets, which Trump described as key components of its regional military posture.





