'Italy always tries to offer assistance,' Trump praises Meloni amid attacks on Iran

US President Donald Trump praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her willingness to support Western allies during the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, saying Italy "always tries to offer assistance."

In a phone interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Saturday, Trump described Meloni as "an excellent leader and a friend," while acknowledging Italy's role in the international response to tensions involving Iran.

"I love Italy; I think she's a great leader," Trump said, referring to Meloni. "She is always trying to help."

Italy has taken part in security efforts in coordination with European partners through the "E4" mechanism, involving Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, aimed at addressing the crisis.

As part of its contribution, Rome has deployed the frigate Martinengo to the Greek Cypriot Administration and decided to send a SAMP/T air defense battery to the United Arab Emirates, along with anti-drone systems to Kuwait and Qatar.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said earlier this week that the Trump administration expects broader support from European allies in the campaign against Iran.

Trump has also used sharp language toward some European leaders over their responses to the crisis. In a post on his Truth Social platform, he criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for considering sending aircraft carriers to the Middle East, suggesting the move would come too late.

During a recent White House meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump also criticized Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after Madrid declined to allow the use of two bases for strikes and voiced opposition to the intervention.

"Spain was a terrible ally," Trump said, threatening potential trade consequences for the country.

Regional tensions have soared since the United States and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,300 people to date, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials.

Iran has retaliated with sweeping strikes targeting US bases, diplomatic facilities, and military personnel across the region, as well as multiple Israeli cities.