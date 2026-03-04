Spain has agreed to cooperate with US military, says White House

The White House said Wednesday that Spain has agreed to cooperate with the US military following tensions over American access to bases on Spanish territory, a day after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off trade with the European ally.

"With respect to Spain, I think they heard the president's message yesterday loud and clear, and it's my understanding ... they've agreed to cooperate with the US military and so I know that the US military is coordinating with their counterparts in Spain," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the reporters.

Trump said Tuesday that he will cut off all trade with Spain after Madrid prohibited the US from using bases on its territory to carry out attacks on Iran.

"We're going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don't want anything to do with Spain," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.