US sanctions Rwandan military, 4 of its senior officers over Congo rebel support

The US sanctioned Rwanda's military and four of its senior officers Monday, accusing them of actively supporting the M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Rwandan Defense Force (RDF) and four senior officials as part of the sanctions package. Army Chief of Staff Vincent Nyakarundi, Maj. Gen. Ruki Karusisi, Chief of Defense Staff General Mubarakh Muganga and Special Operations Force Commander Brig. Gen. Stanislas Gashugi were targeted in the latest move.

Washington accused the RDF of "actively supporting, training and fighting alongside" the M23, a US and UN-sanctioned group, enabling it to seize territory including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu and mining sites in eastern Congo.

The US said it would not have been possible "without the active support and complicity of the RDF" and also accused the M23 of "summary executions and violence against civilians, including women and children."

"We expect the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan Defense Force troops, weapons and equipment," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, warning that Washington would use "all tools at its disposal" to enforce compliance with the Washington Accords, a peace agreement signed by the leaders of Congo and Rwanda in December under US President Donald Trump's auspices.

The State Department said M23 rebels captured the Congolese city of Uvira "in clear violation of the Washington Accords."

Rwanda did not immediately respond to the sanctions.





