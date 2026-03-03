IAEA confirms damage to buildings at Iran’s Natanz enrichment site

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday confirmed damage to entrance buildings at Iran's underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant amid US-Israeli airstrikes.

"Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran's underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP)," the agency said on US social media platform X.

However, the IAEA added that no radiological consequences are expected.

"No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict," the statement said.

The agency said that while the entrance structures showed signs of damage, no further impact was identified at the facility itself.

The developments came as the ongoing US-Israeli military campaign, launched against Iran on Saturday, has killed several senior Iranian officials, including supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as several regional countries that are home to US assets.





