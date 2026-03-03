California Governor Newsom criticizes Trump’s actions against Iran

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized US President Donald Trump on Monday, arguing that his actions against Iran put Americans at risk and undermine the country's national security interests.

"We have to reconcile why our bombs were used or Israeli bombs were used to kill children, young girls, at a school and what the imminent threat was; it hasn't been described," said Newsom.

"We cut taxes for billionaires, we cut behavioral funding, cut healthcare funding, cut food stamps to fund a war that no one wants and was never approved by Congress, increasing the costs on everyone," he added.





- NO TIES WITH AIPAC

Newsom said previously he had never received donations from the pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

"They have never been involved with me. I've never received a dollar from them in my entire political career. That's sort of absolutely," he said. "I don't take tobacco money, oil money, and I've never taken AIPAC money. There are certain absolutes that are the lines that have been drawn for decades for me."

AIPAC relies heavily on donations from ultra-wealthy billionaire donors and seeks support from Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

Newsom also said he has never received money from Israel-aligned groups such as Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI).

The California governor is widely expected to run for US president in 2028.





