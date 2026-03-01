Mass anti-war protests erupt across US following Iran strikes

Protest against the US and Israeli bombing of Iran outside White House (EPA Photo)

Anti-war protesters rallied across the US, including outside the White House and in New York's Times Square, to oppose Washington's military involvement following news that Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

A coalition of left-wing groups, including the ANSWER Coalition, National Iranian American Council, 50501, American Muslims for Palestine, the People's Forum, Palestinian Youth Movement, CodePink, Black Alliance for Peace and the Democratic Socialists of America, organized protests across major US cities on Saturday, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Additional demonstrations are planned on Sunday in smaller cities such as Albany, Ellensburg, Chattanooga, Decorah, Gainesville and Springfield, according to The Guardian.

Organizers released a statement denouncing "Trump's unprovoked, illegal attack on Iran" as an act of war that could cause immense "death and destruction," and urged people across the US to reject further military escalation and take to the streets to make their voices heard.

The American Civil Liberties Union, alongside numerous Democratic lawmakers, called on Congress to halt what they described as Trump's unconstitutional military action against Iran, emphasizing that the Constitution requires congressional authorization for any use of force.

Since Saturday morning, Israel and the US have carried out strikes on multiple Iranian cities, killing the supreme leader and many other top security officials.

Israel said the operation was meant to remove the "existential threat" while US President Donald Trump announced "major combat operations" against the Iranian "regime."

Iran, in response, launched drone and missile attacks on Israel and US assets in the region that prompted many Gulf states to shut their airspace.

Iranian authorities pledged revenge after confirmation of Khamenei's death, declared a 40-day mourning period and an interim council was named until a successor is chosen.