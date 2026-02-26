US says ready for talks with North Korea

The United States is prepared for diplomatic engagement with North Korea, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday, calling Washington "always ready to talk" with officials of any government who wish to share information or viewpoints.

"The United States is always prepared to talk to officials from any government who have information or viewpoints to share with us.

"Whether it's someone in Cuba, potentially one day someone in North Korea or, right now, someone in Iran, we are always open to listen," Rubio told reporters.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a recent speech at the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea that "the future of US-North Korea relations depends entirely on the US' stance."