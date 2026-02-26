EU suspects Kyrgyzstan of re-exporting European goods to Russia in violation of sanctions

The EU suspects Kyrgyzstan of re-exporting European goods to Russia in violation of the bloc's sanctions, EU Sanctions Envoy David O'Sullivan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, the EU representative said Brussels is concerned about the sharp increase in imports of radio equipment and machinery into Kyrgyzstan.

"We have reason to believe that trade flows indicate that these goods are being imported into Kyrgyzstan with the sole purpose of being re-exported to Russia in violation of our sanctions," he said.

O'Sullivan urged Kyrgyz authorities to prevent circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions, adding that the EU believes such measures will not cause economic harm to the country or affect legitimate businesses.

"We believe that what we are asking the Kyrgyz authorities to do, to prevent the use of their territory for circumventing sanctions, will not entail economic costs for the country," he stated.

He also warned of the risks to Kyrgyzstan's financial system posed by continued cooperation with Russia.



