Trump taps vice president to lead 'war on fraud' in Democratic-led states

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday named Vice President JD Vance to lead what he described as a "war on fraud" in Democratic-led states, alleging widespread corruption without providing supporting evidence.

Speaking during his State of the Union address, Trump accused members of Minnesota's Somali American community of being "pirates" involved in what he called a massive fraud scheme that he claimed has cost the nation $19 billion.

It was unclear how Trump arrived at the figure, though he said, "we have all the information."

"And in actuality, the number is much higher than that. And California, Massachusetts, Maine and many other states are even worse," he said, referring to states led by Democrats.

"This is the kind of corruption that shreds the fabric of a nation, and we are working on it like you wouldn't believe. So tonight, although it started four months ago, I am officially announcing the war on fraud to be led by our great Vice President JD Vance," he added.

The White House did not immediately release additional details about the initiative.