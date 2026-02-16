Six passengers killed in bus crash in southeastern Brazil, 45 injured

Six passengers were killed on Monday in a ⁠bus crash ⁠on a federal highway in southeastern Brazil, federal and Sao Paulo state ⁠officials said, and another 45 injured people were sent to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The crash, on the BR-153 federal highway, occurred early in the day near the city of ⁠Marilia, ⁠Sao Paulo state firefighters said in a post on X. The condition of the injured passengers was not immediately disclosed.

Brazil's federal highway police said in ⁠a statement that the bus was carrying farm workers from the northeastern Maranhao state to the southern Santa Catarina state to harvest apples.

Preliminary ⁠information ‌pointed ‌out that the vehicle ⁠left the roadway ‌and turned over after, the police said, ⁠adding the causes of ⁠the crash will be ⁠investigated.







