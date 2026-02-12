US sent thousands of Starlink terminals to Iran after January protest crackdown: Report

The US covertly smuggled 6,000 Starlink satellite internet terminals into Iran following nationwide protests in January, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing officials.

The operation marked the first time Washington directly facilitated the transfer of Starlink systems into Iran. The shipments came after Iranian authorities imposed a sweeping internet shutdown during unrest driven by economic hardship and currency depreciation, according to the report.

Officials said the State Department purchased nearly 7,000 terminals in recent months, most in January, after senior officials decided to redirect funds from existing internet-freedom initiatives inside Iran to acquire the satellite systems.

President Donald Trump was aware of the deliveries, they said, though it was unclear whether he personally approved the plan. The White House declined to comment.

Tehran has accused Washington of inciting the protests, allegations the US denies. Trump publicly encouraged Iranians to continue demonstrating, saying during the unrest that "help is on its way."

Owning Starlink terminals is illegal in Iran and can carry multi-year prison sentences. Nevertheless, analysts and activists estimate that tens of thousands of Iranians use the systems to bypass state firewalls and maintain access to outside information.

State Department data show about 30 million Iranians used US-funded VPN services during protests in 2022. During a 12-day conflict last June, when Iran imposed a near-total internet blackout following US and Israeli strikes, officials estimated 20% of Iranians were still able to obtain limited online access through US-supported VPNs, said the report.

A State Department official said the agency supports a range of technologies to help Iranians stay connected and is working with international partners to expand the capabilities.













