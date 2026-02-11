US aviation authority lifts El Paso, Texas airspace closure

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) abruptly announced Wednesday that it has rescinded its closure of the airspace over El Paso, Texas, just hours after announcing the measure and saying it would last for 10 days.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the shutdown was instituted after drones operated by drug cartels violated US airspace.

"The FAA and DOW acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion. The threat has been neutralized, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region," he said on American social media platform X. "The restrictions have been lifted and normal flights are resuming."

The initial announcement halted all aircraft operations, including commercial, cargo, and general aviation, to and from El Paso International Airport, and the neighboring community of Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

El Paso is a critical border town, sitting just across from the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez.




























