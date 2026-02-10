US vice president deletes Armenian memorial post, drawing rebuke from major lobby group

US Vice President JD Vance's deletion of a post about visiting an Armenian memorial triggered an angry reaction from the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), the largest Armenian lobby organization in the US.

Vance went to a memorial in Armenia's capital Yerevan on Monday and posted about the visit on US social media company X before deleting the message.

His press secretary Taylor Van Kirk subsequently shared photos from the memorial visit without referencing the so-called "genocide."

Asked about the deleted post, a US official said it was shared in error by staff not part of the delegation.

"This is an account managed by staff that primarily exists to share photos and videos of the Vice President's activities," a spokesperson for Vance said in a statement.

The ANCA criticized Vance's office for removing the so-called "genocide" reference in its reposted message.

The organization leads efforts advocating for official US recognition of Armenian claims regarding the events of 1915 and potential sanctions against Türkiye, representing one of the most prominent anti-Turkish groups in the US.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the 1915 incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia, as well as international experts, to tackle the issue.