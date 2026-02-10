At least 18 cold-related deaths in New York City as weekend temperatures plunged below polar levels

A man walks next to the frozen waters of the Hudson River in New York City on February 8, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least 18 people died in New York City during a cold snap over the weekend, with one additional fatality reported since Friday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

"Since Friday's press conference, one additional New Yorker lost their life on the streets of our city as a result of this cold snap. The total lives lost is now 18," Mamdani told reporters Monday. "Each life lost is a tragedy, and we will continue to hold their families in our thoughts."

The mayor reported that 1,400 placements have been made in shelters and safe havens as the city grappled with extreme cold.

"This weekend, we saw the winter's coldest and most dangerous temperatures. Thus far, it was colder in our city than in parts of Antarctica," Mamdani said.

He urged residents to take additional precautions until temperatures warm up, saying: "Stay safe, stay indoors, and please, New York, let's keep looking out for one another."

Nearly 80 million people across the US East Coast experienced a major arctic blast this weekend, with Sunday morning bringing the coldest conditions of the season.

New York temperatures remained below freezing for days as the National Weather Service announced temperatures will rise this week.