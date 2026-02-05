FBI informant ‘became convinced’ Epstein was Israeli spy: Government document

An undercover FBI informant "became convinced" that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli spy, according to a document that is among millions of pages released last week by the Justice Department.

The government record recounts the informant, known in government-speak as a confidential human source (CHS), recalling that Epstein's attorney, Alan Dershowitz, told then-US Attorney of the Southern District of Florida Alex Ocasta "that Epstein belonged to both U.S. and allied intelligence services."

"CHS shared phone calls between Dershowitz and Epstein during which he/she took notes. After these calls, Mossad would then call Dershowitz to debrief. Epstein was close to the former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak (Barak) and trained as a spy under him," the document says.

Noting that Barak "believed Netanyahu was a criminal," it said the informant "became convinced that Epstein was a co-opted Mossad Agent" amid regional rivalries involving Israel.

The document has an annotation to "see previous reporting," but what that refers to is unclear.

The source further told the FBI that Dershowitz told them that "if he were young again, he would be holding a stun gun as an Israeli Intelligence (Mossad) agent."

"CHS believed Dershowitz was co-opted by Mossad and subscribed to their mission," the document says.

The latest batch of Epstein-related documents released by the Justice Department last week mention several high-profile figures, including Dershowitz and other members of the political and financial elite.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. In 2008 he pleaded guilty in a court in the state of Florida and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution, but critics call the relatively minor conviction-approved by Acosta-a "sweetheart deal."

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.