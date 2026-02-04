US says it carried out strikes on ISIS targets in Syria

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that it had carried out five strikes against multiple ISIS (Daesh) targets across Syria on Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes targeted multiple ISIS facilities, including a communications site, a critical logistics node, and weapons storage locations.

The targets were destroyed using approximately 50 precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial systems, it said in a statement.

"Striking these targets demonstrates our continued focus and resolve for preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria," said Adm. Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander.

Cooper said operating in coordination with coalition and partner forces "to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS makes America, the region and the world safer."