US Treasury lowers its borrowing estimates for 1st quarter of 2026

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published February 03,2026
The US Treasury Department announced Monday that it lowered its borrowing forecast for the first quarter of this year by $3 billion to $574 billion.

"The borrowing estimate is $3 billion lower than announced in November 2025, primarily due to the higher beginning-of-quarter cash balance, partially offset by lower projected net cash flows," the department said in a statement.

The statement also included an estimate of a cash balance of $850 billion at the end of March.

It noted that the Treasury Department is expected to borrow $109 billion in the second quarter of this year and that the cash balance at the end of June is projected to be $900 billion.

"During the October-December 2025 quarter, Treasury borrowed $550 billion in privately-held net marketable debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $873 billion," it said.

In its forecast announced last November, the Treasury Department had expected to borrow $569 billion in the last quarter of 2025, and the cash balance at the end of December was projected to be $850 billion.