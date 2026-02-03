New bill aims to make ICE, CBP accountable for misconduct

US Rep. Andrea Salinas and Sen. Jeff Merkley introduced new legislation Monday to hold Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) liable for violating individuals' constitutional rights.

The proposal, titled the ICE and CBP Constitutional Accountability Act, would create a specific cause of action against the federal government for constitutional violations committed by ICE or CBP officers.

The two Oregon lawmakers, both Democrats, argue that the funding measure under the Republicans' One Big Beautiful Bill Act which handed more than $150 billion to ICE, CBP and the US Department of Homeland Security for immigration enforcement has enabled what they describe as aggressive and abusive enforcement practices under the Trump administration.

"President (Donald) Trump's immigration enforcers are violating our Constitutional rights," Salinas said in a statement.

She claimed that the Trump administration has "no intention" of holding ICE and CBP accountable for their "abuses of power."

"This bill would force accountability on the administration by allowing people to sue the federal government when ICE and CBP violate their rights, which deters illegal enforcement practices and prevents ICE and CBP from operating with impunity. No one is above the law, and this bill ensures that."

Merkley echoed those concerns, accusing federal immigration agents of trampling constitutional protections, including free speech and due process rights.

He said the legislation would give Americans legal tools to hold the federal government accountable for misconduct by immigration officers.

"If we allow Trump to continue using ICE and CBP to stoke fear and even kill innocents, we surrender the values that define us as Americans," Merkley said.