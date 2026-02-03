US announces body camera deployment for federal officers in Minneapolis

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday that her department will immediately deploy body cameras to all law enforcement officers operating in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"Effective immediately, we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis," she said on the US social media company X's platform.

Noem's remarks came after her talks with Border Czar Tom Homan, acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Todd Lyons and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott.

"As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide.

"We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country," she added.