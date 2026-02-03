Trump says Putin agreed to pause attacks on Ukraine for a week

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to halt attacks on Ukraine for one week after he raised concerns about the extreme cold weather affecting the country.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he contacted Putin directly to request a temporary pause in missile strikes, particularly targeting major cities.

"I did call up President Putin," he said, noting that Russia has the "same cold wave" that the US has been recently experiencing but stressed that Ukraine is "much colder than us."

"They have a tremendous cold wave," he said, adding that he asked Putin "if you wouldn't shoot for a period of one week, no missiles going into Kyiv or any other towns, and he's agreed to do so."

"It's something," he added.

After Trump's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Trump asked Putin to halt strikes in Ukraine until Feb. 1 but declined to say whether the Russian president agreed to the request.