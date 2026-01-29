US LAWMAKER CRITICIZES TRUMPS HATEFUL RHETORIC, SAYS DEATH THREATS HAVE SKYROCKETED

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar sharply rebuked US President Donald Trump's "hateful rhetoric" against her, saying the commander-in-chief's words have fueled a rise in death threats against her.

"What the facts have shown since I've gotten into elected office is that every time the president of the United States has chosen to use hateful rhetoric to talk about me, and the community that I represent, my death threats skyrocket," Omar said during a press conference in her home city of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Just one day after a man assaulted her at a town hall, Omar said that after Trump re-assumed office, his renewed verbal attacks have resulted in her facing "the highest" number of death threats of any member of Congress.

"Last night, the man that attacked me was specifically upset that Trump's order to deport Somalis was not yielding enough deportations of Somalis. So he wanted to come get the person he thought was protecting the Somalis. Well, we are protected by the Constitution," she said to raucous applause at the Karmel Mall.

The man accused of attacking Omar Tuesday evening has been identified by officials as Anthony Kazmierczak, 55. He was tackled to the ground after rising to his feet as Omar addressed the community and sprayed her with an unknown substance from what appeared to be a syringe.

He is being held at the Hennepin County Jail on third-degree assault charges. Minneapolis Police said earlier Wednesday that the FBI is now leading the investigation.





