Federal officials arrest 16 protesters in Minneapolis amid demonstrations against immigration operations

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detain a man outside of his home while conducting federal enforcement operations in St. Paul, Minnesota, United States on January 27, 2026. (AA)

Authorities arrested 16 protesters Wednesday in the state of Minnesota for assaulting federal law enforcement officers during demonstrations against immigration operations, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Those arrested "have been resisting and impeding our federal law enforcement agents," Bondi wrote on the US social media company X, adding she was on the ground in Minneapolis.

She said she expects "more arrests to come," and warned, "nothing will stop (US) President (Donald) Trump and this Department of Justice from enforcing the law."

Bondi shared the names of those arrested, charging them under federal law for assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

Protests in Minneapolis against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and federal shootings have persisted since early January, with escalations following the killing of Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol agent on Saturday.

The Pretti shooting was the second fatal shooting of a US citizen by federal agents in Minneapolis this month, heightening tensions as local and state leaders demand independent investigations and question federal cooperation with authorities.