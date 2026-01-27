US planning CIA foothold in post-Maduro Venezuela, CNN reports

The United States is working to establish a permanent CIA presence in Venezuela after ousting former President Nicolas Maduro, CNN reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.
While the State Department will serve as the primary long-term U.S. diplomatic presence in the country, the Trump administration will likely lean heavily on the CIA to initiate the re-entry process due to the current political transition and unstable security situation, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.