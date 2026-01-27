US planning CIA foothold in post-Maduro Venezuela, CNN reports

A supporter of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shows a national flag during a demonstration calling for the release of him and his wife from a US prison in Caracas on January 23, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The United States ⁠is working to establish a permanent ‍CIA presence in Venezuela ‌after ‍ousting former President Nicolas Maduro, CNN reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

While the State Department will serve ⁠as the primary long-term U.S. diplomatic presence in the country, the Trump administration will likely ‌lean heavily on the CIA to initiate the re-entry process due ‍to the ‍current political ‍transition and unstable ⁠security situation, ‍the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the ⁠report.























