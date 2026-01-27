‘Murder in the streets’: Hollywood stars condemn ICE shootings

Natalie Portman attends "The Gallerist" Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on January 24, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (AFP Photo)

Hollywood actors and musicians condemned US immigration enforcement authorities following two deadly shootings in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as criticism mounts over the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The backlash follows the deaths of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a mother of three, and Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse, who were fatally shot in separate incidents involving federal agents in Minneapolis this month.

Good was killed on Jan. 7 while near a protest site, according to local reports. Less than three weeks later, Pretti was shot while filming actions by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The US Department of Homeland Security has said both individuals posed a threat to agents, a claim that has been disputed by politicians and civil rights groups citing video footage from the scene.

Actor Pedro Pascal shared multiple posts on US social media platform Instagram, criticizing ICE and questioning official accounts of the shootings.

Singer Billie Eilish also addressed the incidents on social media, criticizing what she described as silence from public figures, and calling Pretti "a real American hero."

Pop star Katy Perry urged her followers to contact US senators to oppose additional funding for ICE, sharing call scripts and contact information via Instagram stories.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis posted artwork paying tribute to both victims, while Mark Ruffalo described Pretti's death as a "cold blooded murder in the streets of the USA by an occupying military gang."

Singer Olivia Rodrigo said on Instagram that she stands with Minnesota, calling ICE's actions "unconscionable" and urging public engagement.

At the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, actors including Olivia Wilde and Natalie Portman also spoke out, calling for accountability in the shooting of Pretti.

"We're at a moment in our country's history that is quite devastating," Portman told US entertainment magazine Variety. "I think it's really impossible not to talk about what is happening right now and the brutality of ICE and how it has to stop immediately."