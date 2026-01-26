Trump calls on Democrats to 'cooperate’ with his administration after Minneapolis shooting

US President Donald Trump urged Democrats on Sunday to "formally cooperate" with his administration instead of resisting and stoking "the flames of Division" following the deadly shooting of an American citizen by a federal agent.

Trump called on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on his Truth Social platform along with every Democrat "to formally cooperate with the Trump Administration to enforce our Nation's Laws, rather than resist and stoke the flames of Division, Chaos, and Violence."

He urged Walz and Frey to turn over "all Criminal Illegal Aliens" currently incarcerated in state prisons and jails to federal authorities along with others with an active warrant or known criminal history for immediate deportation.

"State and Local Law Enforcement must agree to turn over all Illegal Aliens arrested by Local Police. Local Police must assist Federal Law Enforcement in apprehending and detaining Illegal Aliens who are wanted for Crimes," Trump underscored.

He added that Democrats "must partner" with the federal government "to protect American Citizens in the rapid removal of all Criminal Illegal Aliens in our Country."

"I am hereby calling on the United States Congress to immediately pass Legislation to END Sanctuary Cities, which is the root cause of all of these problems. American Cities should be Safe Sanctuaries for Law Abiding American Citizens ONLY, not Illegal Alien Criminals who broke our Nation's Laws," he said.

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the city's second fatal shooting of a US citizen by federal agents this month.

The killing of Alex Pretti, who worked as an intensive care nurse at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Minneapolis, further inflamed tensions, sparking street clashes between protesters and law enforcement. The incident followed the fatal shooting on Jan. 7 of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis.

The Trump administration claimed Good was "very disorderly," "stalking and impeding" agents' work throughout the day, and "viciously ran over" an officer with her vehicle, characterizing her actions as "domestic terrorism." Viral bystander videos appeared to show her vehicle turning away from the agent as he fired.





