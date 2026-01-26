Around 1M in US left without power after massive winter storm

More than 821,000 people in the United States were left without power on Monday after a massive winter storm pummeled the country, according to the PowerOutage.us website.

The largest number of power outages was reported in Tennessee, where up to 255,452 customers were left without electricity.

Citing the National Weather Service, GB News reported that 17 states have declared a state of emergency and are positioning rescue crews and essential supplies in readiness.

Forecasters warned of freezing rain and "catastrophic ice accumulation" in areas that were spared the heaviest snowfall, media reported.

At least six deaths were reported on Sunday as a result of the massive winter storm. More than 16,000 flights across the US have been canceled, with thousands more delayed at airports nationwide.