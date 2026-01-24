Thousands of flights canceled as historic winter storm batters US

Nearly 8,000 flights have been canceled across the US through Sunday as a potentially historic winter storm disrupts air travel nationwide, according to flight tracking services.

As of 1500GMT, American Airlines led cancellations with 3,543 flights grounded, followed by United Airlines with 1,279, Southwest with 1,215 and Delta with 664, Flight Radar 24 said on the US social media company X.

Meanwhile, Flight Aware data showed 3,453 cancellations on Saturday, with 6,307 more expected on Sunday and an additional 759 on Monday. More than 1,300 delays were also recorded on Saturday.

Millions across the US face states of emergency as the storm is expected to impact areas from the Southwest through the Northeast beginning Saturday.

The National Weather Service said heavy snowfall will hit from Oklahoma through southern Maine, while "widespread freezing rain and sleet" are forecast throughout the South and Southeast.

US President Donald Trump earlier warned that a "record cold wave" is expected to strike dozens of states.