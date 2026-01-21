Trump to address Davos as Greenland row heats up

US President Donald Trump is set to address a major gathering of policymakers and business leaders in Switzerland on Wednesday, amid soaring tensions over his bid to acquire Greenland.



The US president's appearance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos is likely to be watched closely by European leaders on the ground and abroad, after Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on a group of European NATO countries opposing his takeover plans, including Denmark to which the Arctic territory belongs.



Trump has insisted that US control of Greenland is necessary to protect the region from Russia and China.



In Davos, Trump also plans to hold "a meeting of the various parties" on Greenland, though he has not specified who will take part.



In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump reiterated that Greenland "is imperative for National and World Security," adding that "there can be no going back."



Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who has repeatedly stressed that the Arctic island does not want to join the US, on Tuesday said it was unlikely that Washington would resort to military force as threatened by Trump, but stressed that the island is preparing for every possible scenario.



This year, the US is sending the largest delegation ever to the annual conference in Davos, including Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.



USA House, the country's main venue at the event, is located in a church in the Alpine town.

