Report gives new details of injuries to woman killed by US immigration agent

A new incident report showed that Renee Good, who was killed by a US immigration officer last week, an event that has sparked protests against the Trump administration, was found by an emergency responder unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

According to a city of Minneapolis Fire Department report obtained by CNN, Good had blood on her face and torso in the driver's seat before rescue workers relocated her to a nearby snowbank for medical evaluation.

The report said that after being shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, the 37-year-old woman was "unresponsive, not breathing, with inconsistent, irregular, thready pulse activity."

Two obvious gunshot wounds to her right chest and another presumed gunshot wound to her left arm were found on her, along with a potential gunshot wound on the left side of her head.

Following the first evaluation, rescuers removed her down the block "for a more workable scene, better access for ambulances, and separation from an escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders."

The report further detailed how Good was without a pulse and that responders attempted to revive her using chest compressions and other life-saving measures at the scene before she was placed in an ambulance and transported to a hospital, where she later died.

After the deadly incident, the Homeland Security Department secretary blamed Good, as did President Donald Trump, calling her a "domestic terrorist."

Video analysis from multiple cameras filming the scene, however, seems to show that Good did not pose any threat to the ICE officer in question.

The FBI has taken over investigation of the incident, excluding a local probe, drawing pushback from critics who say Trump has politicized the bureau, making an impartial investigation very unlikely.



