TRUMP SAYS HE TALKED TO VENEZUELAS INTERIM PRESIDENT RODRIGUEZ, CALLS HER TERRIFIC PERSON

Trump says he talked to Venezuela's interim President Rodriguez, calls her 'terrific person'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he spoke with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez and described her as a "terrific person."

"We just had a great conversation today, and she's a terrific person," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, signaling improved relations following the Jan. 3 military operation that captured President Nicolas Maduro.

"She's somebody that we've worked with very well," he added.

The US president said Secretary of State Marco Rubio normally handles dealings with Rodriguez but he spoke with her in the morning.

Trump characterized it as a long call where they discussed numerous topics, saying he believes America is "getting along very well with Venezuela."

Rodriguez, formerly vice president and oil minister, was sworn in as interim president after a US military operation led to Maduro's capture following months of escalating tensions over alleged drug trafficking.

Trump later took to Truth Social, where he said "tremendous progress" has been made as the US helps Venezuela stabilize and recover.

'VENEZUELA WILL SOON BE GREAT AND PROSPEROUS AGAIN'



"Many topics were discussed, including Oil, Minerals, Trade and, of course, National Security. This partnership between the United States of America and Venezuela will be a spectacular one for all.

"Venezuela will soon be great and prosperous again, perhaps more so than ever before!" he said.

Rodriguez said she held a "long and courteous" call with Trump within the framework of mutual respect.

She said that they "addressed a bilateral work agenda for the benefit of our peoples, as well as pending matters between our governments."

Last week, Trump said he cancelled a second wave of military attacks against Venezuela, citing improved cooperation from that country's leadership.

An American team of diplomatic and security personnel traveled to Caracas to assess the possibility of resuming operations at the US Embassy.