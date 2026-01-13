US lawmaker introduces articles to impeach Homeland Security chief Noem

US Congresswoman Robin Kelly on Tuesday announced articles to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"I rise today to announce I will be impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Secretary Noem has violated the Constitution, and she needs to be held accountable for terrorizing our communities," Kelly, a Democrat from Illinois, said on the House floor.

She said Noem and her "rogue agents are the ones terrorizing our communities, and she is breaking the law to do so."

"I will hold her accountable, and I'm filing three articles of impeachment against Secretary Nome," she said, listing as obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust, and self-dealing.

Her announcement came after Minneapolis woman and mother Renee Nicole Macklin Good, 37, was fatally shot last week by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in the state of Minnesota, sparking widespread public and political backlash, as well as demands for investigations at the local, state and federal levels.

Removal appears unlikely given that Democrats are in the House minority and both President Donald Trump and many Republicans have publicly supported the ICE officer's actions.