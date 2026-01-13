US Justice Department charges man shot during Portland immigration operation

The US Department of Justice on Monday announced criminal charges against a man who was shot by Border Patrol officers last week in Portland, Oregon.

Luis Nino-Moncada was charged with aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and depredation of federal property in excess of $1,000, according to the complaint.

It accused Nino-Moncada of ties to Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, having a previous order for removal from the US by an immigration judge in 2024, striking a Border Patrol vehicle multiple times during a targeted enforcement operation last Thursday, placing federal agents at risk and causing significant property damage.

"Anyone who crosses the red line of assaulting law enforcement will be met with the full force of this Justice Department," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

"This man — an illegal alien with ties to a foreign terrorist organization — should never have been in our country to begin with, and we will ensure he never walks free in America again."

Nino-Moncada was scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge on Monday.



