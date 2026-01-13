German authorities warn of far-right youth radicalization through online 'Terrorgram' networks

Hundreds of young Germans are radicalizing through far-right online networks that glorify terrorist attacks and promote violence, according to a study released on Tuesday.

The study by public prosecutor's offices in Stuttgart and Munich, and Baden-Wurttemberg's Criminal Police Office, found an increase among young people connected in the so-called "Terrorgram" scene through messaging services like Telegram, where they share attack fantasies, propaganda and calls for violence.

"It is a youth-oriented, violence-prone neo-fascist and far-right extremist scene," the authorities said in their comprehensive report after analyzing dozens of cases from across Germany. These far-right online networks—consisting of chat groups and messaging channels—have been expanding rapidly in recent years, they warned.

The study found that supporters are on average just over 16 years old, with some even under 14 — an age group that has not yet developed firm values and is therefore particularly vulnerable to extremist propaganda. The exclusively male and very young scene radicalizes quickly and is "extremely willing to commit violence and terrorism," the experts warned.

According to the report, the vast majority of those radicalized are neglected by their families and socially isolated. Some of them had been medically diagnosed with a mental illness, while others showed clear signs of psychological problems. This makes families and social support systems crucial for early detection and prevention of further radicalization, the experts said.