RUBIO MEETS PANAMAS FOREIGN MINISTER; HIGHLIGHTS SECURITY, REGIONAL COOPERATION

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Tuesday with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez, reaffirming the close partnership between the two countries.

Rubio expressed "deep appreciation" for the Central American's steadfast partnership over the past year, highlighting the close cooperation that has advanced shared priorities across the region, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

They exchanged views on opportunities to deepen collaboration on issues of mutual concern, including enhanced security efforts to combat narcotrafficking and transnational crime.

Rubio "welcomed Panama's steps to ensure that critical infrastructure remains protected and expressed interest in further cooperation in ongoing regional efforts to promote stability in Venezuela," Pigott added.